FILE - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. The special investigator Gableman told lawmakers they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden's win, but later said in a private memo made public months later on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.” (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)