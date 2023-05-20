FILE - Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis pays his respects at a growing memorial for two slain police officers, including one from his department, outside the Chetek Police Department, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Barron County, Wis. Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, who killed Chetek police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police Officer Hunter Scheel in a roadside shootout in April 2023 was struggling with a divorce and didn't like getting “pushed around” by police, state investigators said in a report released Friday, May 19, 2023. Perry was hit during an exchange of gunfire and later died from his wounds. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)