FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their information online by Wednesday, May 11, 2020. The IRS said that people should use the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website by noon on Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)