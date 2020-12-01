Ixonia EMS captain dies due to COVID-19

TOWN OF IXONIA — Ixonia Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Captain Kelly Raether died on Thanksgiving due to complications related to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the Ixonia Fire Department.
She was 42.
Raether lived a life of service, helping people as often as she could as the EMS captain in Ixonia, a registered nurse at the Aurora Medical Center in Hartford and a lecturer at Carroll University in the nursing college.
Ixonia Fire Department Chief Dave Schilling said Raether recently celebrated her 15th anniversary with the department after joining in November 2005.
“She was a force to be reckoned with. She’d be around and you’d know it,” Schilling said. “She was very adamant on taking care of the community and providing for the community.”
Schilling said he partnered in the department with Raether for 12 years and described her as a vibrant, bubbly and vocal person with a no-nonsense attitude.
“She took her duties very seriously,” Schilling said. “She was an excellent medical provider.”
Schilling described Raether first and foremost as an educator.
“Any knowledge she had, she definitely wanted to pass that along to anybody,” Schilling said.
Carroll University Nursing Department Chair Teresa Kaul said Raether was beloved by her students and colleagues and despite being new to teaching, her students understood Raether knew her stuff.
“She really had a desire for teaching, being that she was so clinically competent,” Kaul said. “She knew the bar she wanted students to meet and she held them to that. But she was very good at instructing students of the knowledge they needed. Students responded to that.”
Kaul described Raether as a kind and caring person.
“She had a great smile and great laugh and really enjoyed working with students and helping to educate our next generation of nurses,” Kaul said.
Karen Bialas, the chief nursing officer at the Aurora Medical Center in Washington County, said she extended her deepest sympathies to Raether’s family and friends.
“As an emergency nurse and house supervisor, she served our community and our patients with skill, compassion and care for more than 2 years,” Bialas said. “We are forever grateful for Kelly’s bravery and unwavering commitment to serve our patients on the front lines of this pandemic, and we continue to rally around and support our team members during this difficult time.”
Raether’s death was mourned by many as the Ixonia Fire Department’s post was shared by many other organizations such as Western Lakes Fire District and the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin and many community members.
“As a department, we mourn Kelly’s loss deeply, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Raether family in their time of need,” the Ixonia Fire Department post states.
A funeral service in Raether’s memory will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia, in the gymnasium.
Friends and family may gather at the gymnasium on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or the Ixonia Fire Department.