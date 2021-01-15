Ixonia supervisor resigns over colleagues not wearing masks

TOWN OF IXONIA — Ixonia Town Supervisor Jeff Taylor resigned from his position with the Town Board in December because his fellow supervisors were not wearing their masks during regular meetings, he said.
“Going back to September, there were board members who never wore masks and others who only sometimes wore one,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he went to the December meeting and someone had asked the board if they needed to wear their mask and members of the board told them “no.” Taylor said he then said he would like the person to wear it and then proceeded to ask the rest of the board if they were going to wear their masks during the meeting.
“They all said no and I said I wasn’t staying, so I got up and I left,” Taylor said.
Having already turned in his non-candidacy papers to not run for reelection in the spring, Taylor said he resigned because he didn’t want to repeat the December meeting of asking supervisors if they would wear their masks, them saying no and then him leaving for the remaining meetings of his term.
Town Chairman Perry Goetsch said the town does not require people to wear masks when they attend meetings, but has six feet physical distancing measures in place for those who attend.
Goetsch said Taylor’s issue with masks being worn was the first one he had heard of.
“Jeff never voiced his concerns and nobody in the general public did as well. I received no phone calls or emails with Jeff at all (about wearing masks,)” Goetsch said.
Taylor’s frustrations didn’t just come from the board but citizens also not wearing their masks during meetings, citing sometimes half of the audience not wearing a mask during town board meetings.
“There was something wild about that,” Taylor said.
Taylor had been on the Town Board for eight years and said he needed to take a break from his role as a supervisor. He also said there were no hard feelings between him and the board based on their decisions.
“I personally don’t think they were the right decisions but everybody makes their own decisions and you live with them,” Taylor said.
Goetsch said despite Taylor’s resignation and the reasoning behind it, Ixonia has not changed its policy when it comes to wearing masks in meetings.
“He is the only one that I have heard about that had a concern with and that was after the fact.”
Goetsch appointed Ixonia Parks and Recreation Board Member Andy Maduscha to fill Taylor seat at Monday’s regular meeting. The board voted on it unanimously to approve the appointment. Maduscha is on the ballot for Ixonia’s primary election in February for the two board seats that are up for election.