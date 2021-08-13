JACKSON — The village is planning for new development and to expand its housing market, as a planning firm has been brought on to help plan and develop the Spruce Street area.
The Village Board Tuesday approved a service proposal from Vandewalle & Associates for housing development assistance. According to the proposal, work will be done in four phases of housing development goals, developer recruitment, developer negation and implementation.
The location is within Jackson’s Tax Incremental Finance District 7, which was created in 2019, according to village information. In a TID, property within the district is removed from the normal tax rolls; money normally collected from those properties for the city, county, school district or other relevant jurisdictions is instead reinvested into the district, for the life of the TID.
Such districts are often used by municipalities to help spur development by using the TID dollars collected to fund infrastructure or provide assistance to developers. According to Vandewalle & Associates, all the services in their proposal are eligible for TID funding.
A memo from Ehlers, Jackson’s public finance advisor, supported the contract.
“Now that Spruce Street has been constructed, the Village is in position to work with a consultant to assist the Village in establishing the housing goals of the Village and then implement those goals in conjunction with the EDWC housing study, which is expected to be released soon,” Phil Cossen and Jonathan Schatz of Ehlers wrote.
According to information from Ehlers — which assisted in creating TID 7 — it is a mixed-use district, in which no more than 35 percent of the area may be used for new residential development, and there is a minimum density of three housing units per acre so developed. In the TID, that equates to at least 55 units on about 18 acres.
Phases for developing goals
The first phase of Vandewalle & Associates’ services for developing goals of the housing development will include reviewing Washington County housing data; analyzing Jackson demographics, housing needs and the Spruce Street site; preparing three schematic yield plans for the site to show mix of housing unit types, site circulation, infrastructure needs and potential taxable value of the development; and presentation to the Village Board for discussion on establishing development goals and methods for developer recruiting.
“Work on phase one would begin immediately upon approval by the Village Board and performed for a fixed fee of $9,750,” according to the Vandewalle & Associates proposal document.
Vandewalle projected that phase would take 60 days.
The second phase of developer recruitment is expected to take between 90 and 120 days, based on whatever method of recruitment is determined by the Village Board. The village could select wide distribution of a request for qualifications from developers, work with Vandewalle & Associates’ network of developers of other options.
“Following selection of a preferred developer(s), Vandewalle & Associates will work with village staff and the Board to negotiate a development agreement that specifies the responsibilities of the developer and the types and levels of assistance to be provided by the Village and/or other government entities,” according to the service proposal, referring to the third phase that is projected to take 60 to 90 days.
The Vandewalle presentation stated that “the level of effort required for each phase will be somewhat dependent upon the outcome of the phase that precedes it, making difficult to determine specific costs. However, we expect the costs of phases two and three to be similar to phase one.”
In the final implementation phase, Vandewalle will assist the village in working with the developer chosen for the project, in whatever form the actual project takes.