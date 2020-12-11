JACKSON — The village is expected to take up a new ordinance to allow and control the domestic keeping of chickens in the next month or two.
The Plan Commission last week discussed the creation of an ordinance. Documents in the meeting packet included chicken-keeping ordinances from 14 other municipalities that have enacted ordinances on the matter, as research for the Plan Commission.
According to Village Administrator John Walther, Jackson has not created any ordinance yet, but will be working on it now.
“The Plan Commission, they want an ordinance developed that will be sent forward to the Village Board in January or February,” Walther said.
Such ordinances have become more common in the past handful of years, creating rules under which residents of villages or cities can keep chickens on residential properties for personal purposes, such as harvesting the eggs or keeping the animals as pets.
While each municipality that adopts such rules often does so in different ways, in general they require residents to obtain permits for chickens before the birds can be kept on the property. Some locations also have inspections requirements, that the municipality can come and check that the property has an appropriate coop or structure for housing and containing the birds. Other limitations that were common in other communities’ chicken-keeping rules include a limit on the number of chickens; prohibitions against having roosters, which can cause noise concerns for neighbors; requirements for coop sizes depending on the number of birds; and requirements that the chickens be kept in a sanitary environment.
The ordinances shared with the Plan Commission included those of several nearby communities, including Grafton, Cedarburg and Waukesha. There were also ordinances from Milwaukee and Madison, showing that even larger and more dense urban areas have moved toward allowing residential fowl keeping to some degree, with restrictions to ensure that activities on one property do not disturb the residents.
As Jackson has not yet developed an ordinance for itself, there are not yet details available on what will be allowed. Walther said this week that the ordinance would be developed over the next month or two for Village Board consideration. For a new ordinance to be created, it requires final approval from the Village Board.