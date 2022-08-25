FILE - Justin Blake poses for a photo at Grace Lutheran Church, where he volunteers, in Kenosha, Wis., Oct. 14, 2021. Blake is the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020. Justin Blake filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)