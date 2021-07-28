ROME — A home exploded in the Jefferson County village of Rome Tuesday, and a former Rome fire chief has died.
According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, initial callers at about 1:49 p.m. Tuesday indicated the Water Street home had “been completely destroyed in the explosion, that the smell of natural gas could be detected and the flames were coming from the home’s debris field.”
Initial units on arrival set up an evacuation of the immediate area and adjacent residents followed by a canvass for injured individuals. Deputies reported “a very large debris field” and adjacent homes received structural damage in the form of impact marks, debris and broken windows.
We Energies shut off the natural gas to the residence without incident. Once that was done, fire crews extinguished the remaining fire. Assisting agencies include Eagle, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, LaGrange, Lake Country, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Rome, Sullivan, Western Lakes and Whitewater. EMS units came from Jefferson, Palmyra and Western Lakes.
After the fire was extinguished, crews found one male individual who was deceased.
One Facebook, the Rome Volunteer Fire Department stated it will be out of service Wednesday until 4 p.m. “as we grieve the loss of a former chief of the department. Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they deal with the devastation that happened today. No further details will be told at this time... Thank you to the departments that will be covering Rome's district for the remainder of the evening and for the day tomorrow.”
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals are conducting a investigation, which is ongoing.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has established extra patrol coverage in the area for the next week.