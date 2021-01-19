WEST BEND — Mayor Chris Jenkins began Monday night’s Common Council meeting with his first State of the City address as mayor. He highlighted the city’s accomplishments during what he described as a “tumultuous year” and is looking forward to the future of West Bend.
“Although last year has certainly been trying, I hope West Benders know me as someone who continues to push forward with a smile on his face and carry the flag of optimism into the future,” he said.
Jenkins fulfilled one of his campaign promises of creating a new strategic plan for West Bend and develop a framework for future decision making, one of which includes public safety.
Public safety makes up the largest amount of the West Bend annual budget. In the 2021 Operating Budget, public safety was allocated about $13 million for expenses. Jenkins emphasized the city does not want to defund its police.
Last year, police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to an estimated 18,000 combined calls and participated in protection and service-related activities.
While 2020 presented many challenges for the city, Jenkins stated that the pandemic “did little to slow down our economic residential development.”
“Our team continued to push through 2020 securing large grants for and capital for TIF (tax increment financing) District projects, advocating for and revitalizing historic downtown and Barton districts and enticing new and exciting businesses to grow,” he said.
The following months will also bring the highly-requested reconstruction of 7th Avenue, the reconstruction of Forest Avenue near the former Gehl Site redevelopment and additional smaller projects. The city has allocated $5 million for roads and is participating in the Washington County infrastructure plan to take inventory of county roads.
In the future, Jenkins said they will continue to “embrace projects that elevate the quality of life.”
“While it is easy to be caught up in the pessimism of the outside world, here in West Bend, we are moving forward in tremendous positive steps. The state of our city is strong,” said Jenkins.
Deer survey
Following the State of the City address, the council approved a cooperative service agreement between the city and the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to perform deer management services at Regner Park, Lac Lawrann Conservancy and Centennial Park for $14,894.
The Deer Management Committee requested that the deer population be reduced by 60 deer based on deer versus vehicle accident data and drone surveys. Venison from all deer harvested will be donated to Full Shelf Food Pantry.
Polling locations
The council also approved a polling location change for the primary election on Feb. 16 and the spring election on April 6 to enhance safety at polling places.
The District 1 polling location will be moved from Meadowbrook Manor to the Washington County Courthouse, 432 East Washington Street. The District 8 polling location will be moved from Cedar Ridge to West Bend City Hall, 1115 South Main Street. All other locations will remain the same.
Brewery site
Following the change in polling places, aldermen unanimously approved a land use change and zoning change for the redevelopment of the former West Bend Brewery site at 415 North Main Street.
The 2020 Comprehensive Plan was amended to change the land use from Transportation and Commercial use to Mixed Use and Park and Recreation by the Department of Development. The property was rezoned by B-2 Central Business District to MXD Mixed Use District to be consistent with the properties to the north and across the Milwaukee River.
The property is the proposed site for commercial space and multi-family residential dwellings.