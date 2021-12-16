WAUKESHA — The First Lady of the United States spoke on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy from City Hall Wednesday, just a short walking distance from where the tragedy occurred Nov. 21. First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy met with those affected as well as Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
“All of America mourns with Waukesha,” Biden said, going on to say “while there is no logic to this loss, it has left something else in its wake: love.”
Emhoff, who along with Reilly wore a “Waukesha Strong” lapel pin while speaking from City Hall, said Waukesha will hold a special place in his heart from what he saw Wednesday.
“It’s really impossible to meet these families and not think of my own kids, and my own parents,” he said, adding that “we are standing with you. We are sending you strength... It’s the love shown, not the tragedy, that will define this community.”
Biden and Emhoff’s statements were preceded by private meetings with families of victims killed in the parade and others including surviving members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. They also met with first responders from Waukesha’s fire and police departments.
Before that, Biden, Emhoff and Murthy laid a wreath at the foot of the memorial erected at Veterans Park, where the community has for weeks placed other items commemorating victims and showing solidarity.
Background of tragedy
Darrell Brooks Jr. is charged with six counts of homicide after prosecutors say he drove an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade Nov. 21, killing six and injuring more than sixty. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people while avoiding vehicles.
Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million. Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running a woman over with the same SUV. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said “human error” by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called “inappropriately low.” Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations over that bail.
Calls for hope
Reilly, the first to speak Wednesday, said the city has witnessed a horrific tragedy, but also in its aftermath the community coming together.
Biden spoke about Ginny Sorenson, one of the Dancing Grannies killed in the parade, whose family said “she sparkled her way through life.” She also spoke of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks and his love of baseball and catching frogs with his brother, and Jane Kulich, a “devoted wife, mom and grandma who never had a bad thing to say about anyone.”
Biden said we are changed by this tragedy, but not diminished.
“Instead we grow together, to hold both our sorrow and joy,” she said. “Waukesha is lit up in blue... God bless you, and God bless Waukesha.”
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.