WASHINGTON — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for the release of Department of Justice data on pre-trial-detention and conditional pre-trial release for individuals charged with violent felonies, and the violent crimes committed by individuals on pre-trial release.
“The attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade by a repeat violent offender brought to the nation’s attention the issue of pre-trial release of criminal violent offenders and subsequent violent crimes committed by such individuals,” Johnson wrote, referring to Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man charged with six counts of homicide after the parade. Brooks is charged with driving an SUV into the parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60.
“This is not a singular issue; there are numerous reports from across the country of violent crimes committed by individuals out on pre-trial release after being charged for a felony violent offense,” Johnson said. “It is unclear if DOJ currently collects information on crimes committed by individuals on pre-trial release. Congress provides funding for DOJ to collect and analyze information on crime, including on pre-trial release, and I urge DOJ to publish such information immediately.”
Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million. Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running a woman over with the same vehicle. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said “human error” by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called “inappropriately low.” Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations over that bail.
“Recent reports demonstrate similar questionable pre-trial releases of violent offenders into communities,” Johnson said. “Failure to appear for mandatory court appearances and felony bail jumping increased in recent years in multiple jurisdictions across the country.”
Johnson called on Garland and the DOJ to release information on the current status of the National Pretrial Reporting Program, a grant-funded program designed to examine, among other things, “information on individuals charged with violent offenses on pre-trial release, including the information counties use for pre-trial release decisions, trends of pre-trial release methods, and patterns of missed court appearances and arrests while on pre-trial release,” he said.
Additionally, Johnson wants an accounting of federal funds awarded by the DOJ or its agency components to third parties or state or local jurisdictions for collecting information on pre-trial release, any requirements for recipients of DOJ grant funds to establish and maintain determining factors in risk assessments for conditional pre-trial release, and any data collected by BJS (Bureau of Justice Statistics) or NPRP since 2016 on pre-trial release of individuals charged with felony criminal offenses.
Johnson requested the DOJ respond to his letter no later than Dec. 28.
To view the full text of Johnson’s letter, visit https://rb.gy/ms42qt.
