OZAUKEE COUNTY — A member of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Board submitted her resignation Friday after making comments about people who don’t wear masks.
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Ozaukee County Board Chairman Lee Schlenvogt on Friday asked Cathy Cero-Jaeger to step down following comments she made Sept. 18 linking IQs to mask wearing.
The comments occurred during the last two minutes of the nearly 50-minute-long meeting, during a discussion about whether Gov. Evers’ mask mandate was an enforceable law.
Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Officer Kirsten Johnson said that Wisconsin residents “theoretically” should follow it, but it is up to local jurisdictions to enforce it.
Whereas Milwaukee and some other communities have issued fines, Johnson said her department was focusing more on education.
Cero-Jaeger, sounding somewhat frustrated by the dual messages, asked whether the board had heard the saying, “wearing a mask isn’t political, but it is a reflection of your IQ. Sorry, had to throw that in there.”
Kris Deiss, a joint health board member and Washington County supervisor, replied that it was simply about politics, but “that’s why we live in a country where everyone has an opinion and they can voice it as they wish.”
Cero-Jaeger replied, “Despite their IQ. I’ll shut up at that.”
Schoemann said that when he became aware of the comments, he called his staff, Johnson, Deiss and Washington County Board Chairman Don Kriefall to say he was going to call for Cero-Jaeger’s resignation. They all agreed she needed to resign, Schoemann said.
“Ms. Cero-Jaeger does not represent Washington County’s view on how to handle the pandemic. Washington County strongly believes in a community-led approach to following CDC guidelines,” he said. “I have repeatedly said that our constituents are smart enough to do what is best for them and our community. I and the county board do not support Gov. Evers’ continued illegal public health emergencies.”
Schoemann added that he was “especially appalled by her tone.”
Schlenvogt agreed with Schoemann and said Cero-Jaeger’s comment was inappropriate.
“We have to maintain a level of decorum and respect in our meetings and we can't allow personal remarks or things against anybody,” he said, adding that it’s unfortunate what happened.
“I am pleased to bring this issue to a resolution that will allow Ozaukee County to move forward and our Health Department to focus on their work,” Schlenvogt said in the press release issued Friday. “We all would benefit from sticking to the facts in the COVID-19 response and avoid issues that divide the public.”
Cero-Jaeger, of Mequon, said she was stepping down to avoid distracting from the message.
“I am resigning from the Ozaukee-Washington County Public Health Board so that my words do not continue to cloud this important public health issue,” she said in a statement in the press release.