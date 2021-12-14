THIENSVILLLE - The memorandum of understanding being considered for a consolidated Mequon and Thiensville fire department calls for a joint working group to establish the necessary framework by which the two departments can merge into one.
The MOU was made public late last week as part of packets for the Thiensville Village Board, which met Monday night, and the Mequon Common Council, which meets at 7:30 p.m. today in the council chambers of Mequon City Hall. The Thiensville Village Board discussions occurred after the News Graphic deadline and will be covered in the Thursday paper.
Both communities, as well as those across Ozaukee County, have identified significant challenges in continuing to provide effective and efficient fire and EMS services, including current and future budget considerations and staffing constraints, according to data provided by each community.
As noted in the packet to Mequon Common Council members, the MOU does not commit the city or the village to consolidating its two fire and EMS departments at this time.
“Additionally, it also provides flexibility for one or both communities to continue participating in other consolidation talks that continue to occur on a larger countywide scale, or on a more regionalized basis (i.e., Northern and Southern Ozaukee Departments, etc.),” according to the packet data.
A number of financial issues will be analyzed and addressed, including developing an equitable funding formula, establishing a new budget and factoring in existing revenues derived from other outside sources, such as ambulance billing and fundraising, according to the packet information.
In establishing the framework for a unified departments, the joint working group will examine the following topic areas, among others, within its work:
- Governance
- Administration/management
- Finance (budgeting, revenues, etc.)
- Staffing
- Equipment
- Facilities
- Emergency dispatch
- Response times
- Future growth/needs
The group is expected to provide at least quarterly updates to each community’s governing boards, according to the MOU. They will provide updates on progress as well as challenges or considerations that may warrant larger or further discussion or deliberation.
The results and recommendations of the joint working group are not binding, but provide key decision-making data should Mequon and Thiensville decide to pursue consolidation.
“Further, this MOU shall impose no legal obligation on either of the two communities; rather, it expresses the intent of the two communities,” according to the document. “Either or both of the two communities may withdraw from this MOU at any time by providing written notice to the other.”
If both communities approve the MOU, work will begin as soon as January.