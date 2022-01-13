WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge on Thursday barred the use of drop boxes for voting absentee and ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind guidance that allowed the practice.
Following a three-hour virtual hearing with attorneys for the plaintiffs, the state Elections Commission and intervening groups, Judge Michael O. Bohren sided with the plaintiffs Richard Teigen of Hartland and Richard Thom of Menomonee Falls, who retained the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in suing the state Elections Commission in June.
They sought a ruling that the WEC’s advice on using drop boxes in elections is contrary to state law. They cited state statutes saying absentee ballots can only be returned either via U.S. mail or in person to a municipal clerk or designee.
But the WEC in March 2020 issued a memo to clerks allowing a third party like a family member to return ballots, and in August 2020 issued another memo authorizing the use of drop boxes, leading to more than 500 such boxes being used around Wisconsin in the fall 2020 election.
Bohren said a WEC memo describing secure drop boxes said they were secure and operated by local election officials — but that wasn’t enough.
“All of that is good and nice, but there is no authority to do it,” the judge said. “(There) are very specific statutes on how to do things, primarily to protect the integrity of the system. I am satisfied that there is no authority, no statutory authority, to have drop boxes used for the collection of absentee ballots, other than as an alternate absentee ballot site following that process under (state statutes).”
Bohren said while state policy says voting is a fundamental constitutional right that ought to be encouraged, absentee voting is a privilege. He said the WEC guidance were basically unpromulgated rules by the Elections Commission that “should have gone through the process set forth in (state statutes).”
“With the specificity and integrity with which the Legislature has addressed the issue of absentee ballots, the commission should be required and ought to be required to more carefully follow the traditional mandates of Wisconsin law when they make major policy decisions. I see nothing other than the issue as to who turns the ballot in and the drop boxes are major policy decisions that alter how our absentee ballot process operates,” he said.
The plaintiffs also sought a ruling overturning WEC guidance to clerks allowing a third party like a family member to return ballots, which Bohren also granted. He turned to the text of state law, which says an absentee ballot envelope shall be mailed by the elector or delivered in person to a municipal clerk or authorized designee.
“I’m satisfied in reading that sentence that when it says the envelope shall be mailed by the elector or delivered in person, means it the elector that delivers it in person, not somebody else. I don’t see any language in the statutes that provides a basis for having agents, somebody other than the elector, actually deliver the ballot.”