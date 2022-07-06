FILE - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand and refuses to answer questions from Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on June 10, 2022, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. A judge on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, ordered the investigator be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)