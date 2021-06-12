FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a farmer harvests crops near Sinsinawa Mound in Wisconsin. A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday, June 10, 2021, suspending the program for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)