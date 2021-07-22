Judge rejects city of Waukesha's request to invalidate village’s incorporation

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Judge Ralph Ramirez on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city of Waukesha seeking to invalidate the 2020 incorporation of the village of Waukesha.
Addressing village and city officials and their attorneys, Ramirez said that they while the former town may have only went through the steps to create a tax incremental finance (TIF) district, a sanitary sewer district, and boundary agreements with its neighboring municipalities purely to incorporate, the processes followed by town officials met the standards necessary under state law at the time.
“I acknowledge the city’s position that the town did these things not necessarily to do these things, but for the purposes of moving towards incorporation, but I can’t find that they did anything improper in that regard … so for that reason I have to deny the city’s motion,” Ramirez said.
The case
Typically, town incorporation requests must go through a state review board in a process that allows for input from neighboring towns and villages.
A temporary law passed in 2015 as a state budgetary rider, however, gave some towns next to "third-class" cities or villages the right to incorporate without going through the review board as long as they already met certain requirements, or would meet them by June 30, 2020.
Having successfully completed that criteria in the eyes of the state Department of Administration, the Town of Waukesha held an incorporation referendum on May 5 and became a village just a few days later.
Ten days later, on May 15, the city of Waukesha filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court, claiming that the town failed to satisfy the requirements necessary to incorporate.
Although the state DOA found the cooperative boundary plans and sanitary sewer district the then-Town of Waukesha completed had met the necessary requirements, the city alleged it did not.
What’s next?
Before delivering his decision on Thursday, Ramirez acknowledged that it would likely be appealed by whichever party was adversely affected.
Whether the city will go that route, remains in the hands of the Common Council.
The Freeman will update this story.