Judge rules for city of Waukesha in Moor Downs suit

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha acted appropriately when it declined to grant permission for the county to raze the former Moor Mud Baths/Grandview Health Resort building last year, a Waukesha County judge ruled Thursday.
In his ruling, Judge Lloyd Carter found that the city acted within its jurisdiction when its Common Council, in February 2020, upheld the decision of its Landmarks Commission to deny a “certificate of appropriateness” to tear down the structure, the fate of which has been the source of controversy for several years.
The building was built around 1911, and was home to the famous Moor Mud Baths, and later the Grandview Health Resort. It later was used as Mount Saint Paul College. In 1972, the county bought the building and about 60 acres around it “for future County expansion at the request of the City in light of its concerns the Property would be purchased for residential development taxing City resources and infrastructure,” the suit said. The county renovated the building and used it for its Health and Human Services offices until it opened a new building in 2013.
But in 2001, the Waukesha Landmarks Commission declared the entire property a historic landmark under city ordinances, over the county’s objections. That designation “places significant obligations on the County ... including an obligation to maintain the building,” the suit said. Renovating the building to new use would cost an estimated $23 million when it was appraised for about $1.3 million in 2015. It’s taken about $500,000 to maintain it since 2013, and the county is looking at a $1 million roof replacement, the suit said.
The county applied to the Landmarks Commission for a “certificate of appropriateness” to raze the structure, which the commission denied.
Carter ruled Thursday the city acted appropriately. He pointed to a precedent saying “a party claiming it has an investment expectation, which is what county is arguing here, that whole purpose and purchase back in 1972 that they represented to expand the county campus at some point in time would be their investment expectation, says the party claiming it has an investment expectation and being deprived of that expectation by government is not a valid basis for a taking claim in the context of a landmark. We are certainly in the context of a landmark here. ... In that respect the court believes the taking claim as brought by the county here fails,” Carter said.
Carter said the city “was well within its jurisdiction when it conducted its hearing. ... Whether it proceeded under a correct theory of law has been contested by the county ... because the city adopted the Landmarks Commission decision in its entirety as part of their determination and incorporated that decision into its own decision that the city, when looking at the issue of economic hardship created under (state statutes) they inserted the word ‘unique’ hardship, and that in fact language is in the Landmarks Commission’s decision which the city council adopted.”
“However, I would note in the city’s decision, in their written decision, they make their own findings, they make their own conclusions, they track the statutory language. ... I am not seeing that as a misapplication of the law, or proceeding on an incorrect theory of law by the council.”
Carter did not agree with the county’s argument that the city imposed a requirement that the county make a good-faith effort to sell the property, which the Landmarks Commission found did not occur when it declined in 2016 the county’s request to lift the landmark designation on the property.
“The city considered the totality of the facts and circumstances historically that brought the matter before them. The circumstances surrounding the county’s effort in 2016 to obtain rescission of a designation as a landmark was a factor that went into the city council’s determination as to whether or not they should ... grant the COA.
“But this court does not read into the city’s determination in the fashion that the county does and wishes this court to do of adding a component to the statutory analysis that is not there. So in that respect, this court, in analyzing the council’s determination, concludes that from the evidence this court has reviewed and the record this court reviewed that the city proceeded on a correct theory of law and that the way they interpreted their ordinance was reasonable under the circumstances of this case and did not result in a decision that was oppressive, unreasonable and represented its will and not its judgment.”
As to the hardship the county faces in upkeeping the property, the judge said that evidence was all presented to the council, and “it is not this court’s purview to revisit that evidence and reassess that evidence as to how it should have been interpreted by the council. The evidence was presented. The council evaluated that evidence. But it is not this court’s job to go back and second- guess the council as to how they viewed that evidence, what weight they put on that evidence ... the council ... gave to that evidence the weight they deemed it should get, but I do not believe it this court’s purview today to go back and look at that and re-evaluate that evidence.”
Carter also addressed the criterion of whether the “structure is of such architectural or historical significance that its demolition would be detrimental to the public interest or contrary to the general welfare of the people of the city and state.” The county has argued that should be the subject of a balancing test. Carter disagreed, again deferring to the Common Council’s determination.
“I do believe, again, just to recap, that the city kept within its jurisdiction in making its determination. I do believe the city proceeded on a correct theory of law. Ultimately, looking at all those components, I do not find that its action was arbitrary, oppressive or unreasonable and represented its will and not its judgment,” Carter said.
Neither Tom Donnelly, attorney for the city, nor Waukesha County Corporation Counsel Erik Weeding returned messages from The Freeman seeking comment Thursday.