CEDARBURG — The July 2021 Maxwell Street Days event, originally scheduled for July 11, was recently canceled due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Cedarburg Fire Department announced the cancellation of the May 2021 Maxwell Street Days event because of this same concern.
“Safety comes first to all of our members, vendors and attendees and until the CDC and our local health agencies deem that we are safe, the balance of the year is also on hold at this time,” according to a post on Cedarburg Firemen’s Park Facebook page.
The past four scheduled Maxwell Street Days in 2020 were also canceled due to COVID-19.
Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz of the Cedarburg Fire Department said last month that the department hopes to hold a drivethrough brat fry, similar to what they did last year.
All of the funds that are generated through Maxwell Street Days are given to the Cedarburg Fire Department. The department typically uses the funds to purchase new fire trucks. The fire department has also used the funds to give back to the community. They have donated to the American Legion, Peter Wollner Post No. 288, to the Cedarburg Public Pool, the Cedarburg Public Library and have paid for playground equipment for a local park.
The future 2021 Maxwell Street Days are scheduled for Sept. 5 and Oct. 3.
For more information about Maxwell Street Days, visit www.cedarburgfiredept.com/maxwellstreetdays.