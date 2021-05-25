WAUKESHA — The multi-day trial of Milwaukee man accused of stabbing a Waukesha man to death in 2019 before starting a fire at his home and taking his classic car came to an end Tuesday with a guilty verdict.
Amani Swanel Tobias Smith, 22, was found guilty of first-degree homicide, arson, mutilating a corpse and taking a vehicle without consent.
The charges came after the Sept. 26, 2019, death of Dennis Huelse, 63. Huelse’s body was found inside his burning home on South University Drive, with a knife blade stuck in his neck, part of his home damaged by fire, and a 1969 Firebird — "his prized possession," Assistant District Attorney Melissa Zilavy said — missing from his garage.
The state and defense made closing arguments Tuesday morning before the jury began to deliberate at about 12:37 p.m. The court learned a verdict was reached between 5 and 6 p.m.
During closing arguments Tuesday, Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne demonstrated to the jury with a mannequin head how Huelse was stabbed. “The handle is not on the knife,” he said of the blade recovered from the scene. “It is broken off, (an) indication of how much force was used.” He added because the mannequin’s neck is thinner than Huelse’s, if he were to plunge the knife as deep as it really went in the real victim, it would penetrate through one side and out the other of the mannequin’s neck.
Zilavy told the jurors earlier in the trial how the Firebird was tracked via security and state transportation cameras to within a few blocks of Smith’s home, how Smith’s cellphone records put him near Huelse’s house in the timeframe in question, and how he searched on his phone for ways to quickly kill someone. She said a blue Toyota Avalon later linked to Smith was seen a few blocks away from Huelse’s home by a neighbor who reported it there the morning of the fire, but that the car was gone by 9 or 9:30 a.m. that morning after she dropped her child off at school. That is consistent with the time it took for Smith to accompany his girlfriend to her workplace at The Corners that morning, where he summoned an Uber ride to the same area near Huelse’s home, she said.
But defense attorney Paul Crawford said Huelse, a churchgoing business owner and father, "had his other side” going on to detail the alleged paid sexual encounters he had with girls. Huelse was also known for storing cash throughout his home in hidden locations, such as inside books. Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel told the jury they should accept testimony of a cash filled bible being stolen from Huelse’s home as established fact.
“His brother, remember, yelled at him for not keeping his money in a bank,” Crawford told the jury. “Dennis knew people were stealing from him (and) showing up uninvited. He opened the door to unknown persons... Dennis was engaged in some dangerous behavior (and) we don’t know how far this web reaches.”
Prior to the trial’s opening statements, Crawford asked the Judge Brad Schimel to dismiss the entire jury and select a new one, expressing concerns there were no people of color on it, despite the county’s racial makeup. But after a hearing with jury coordinator Laura Haight, in which she described the process of calling jurors based on state driver’s licenses and ID cards, Schimel declined that request, saying, "There has not been established any systematic exclusion of any particular group."
Crawford argued despite the cell phone activity and Uber account linking Smith to the time and locations associated with the crime, the state couldn’t prove another individual wasn’t accessing his device or accounts. Osborne responded saying Smith would have had to have “relinquished control of his phone to someone else” for the text messages in question, which took place over at least a month long period to be plausibly attributed to anyone but Smith. “At some point, it’s not a coincidence,” Osborn said. “Things become facts.”
Smith apparently searched online for what a Wisconsin vehicle title looks like, and learned he had the registration but not the title, meaning he couldn’t legally sell the car. The Firebird was located in an alley on 38th Street in Milwaukee near Amani’s residence.
Smith’s sentencing will take place at a later date.