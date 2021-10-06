Jury deserter to serve again

WAUKESHA — An Elm Grove man who left jury duty without permission last month appeared in court Tuesday for a possible contempt of court sanction.
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow could have fined Charles Wilkie, a 79- year-old retired Marquette University chemistry professor, up to $500. Wilkie said his actions were based on a safety concern regarding COVID-19 and masks — he said only three of about 40 prospective jurors in court with him last month wore masks. Dorow instead told Wilkie he will need to serve on a jury at some point in the future, even if it’s at a time where he’ll feel more safe. Wilkie will do so next summer.
Wilkie was summoned for jury duty while in Florida earlier this year and requested a deferral. A few days later, he told Dorow in a letter, he was informed that because he was over age 75, he was not required to serve. Wilkie replied that he twice previously had been summoned for jury duty, but never was selected for a jury, and he was willing to serve, agreeing to report on Aug. 23.
But when he reported for jury duty, he said, he was shocked to find that none of the screening staff at the entrance or court personnel wore face masks, and of the 40 or so people in the Jury Assembly Room at the time, only three wore masks. After a video presentation, those assembled were asked if they had questions.
In court Tuesday, Wilkie said he “would have had to wait around for I don’t know how long in what I did not consider a safe situation and address the judge. That did not seem correct to me, that did not seem safe.”
Dorow stated Wilkie was not the only person with such concerns, and she in fact granted a deferral to another prospective juror who was also worried over safety and masks. She emphasized Wilkie only had to wait for her approval.
“I do not force people to serve amongst those concerns,” she said.
Wilkie said he’d only been told a judge would decide. Whoever told him that evidently didn’t state his concerns would likely result in a deferment.
Dorow emphasized Wilkie unilaterally deciding to leave could have “had the potential of leading to chaos.” She said a plea deal was made in that would-be trial the very day Wilkie left, and without the ability to assemble a jury, the state’s position could have been impacted.
Steven Fronk, a retired attorney and friend of Wilkie, but not formally retained by him, conferred briefly with Wilkie before Dorow announced her decision.
“He’s merely trying to express his sincere concerns to this court,” Fronk said Dorow. “He honestly wanted to serve... I think his decision at the time, given his concerns, was reasonable.”
Dorow found Wilkie did in fact violate juror summons by leaving without court permission. She said he’ll need to return to serve at another time as a juror, and did not impose a fine.
Wilkie agreed and said he’d be happy to return next year.
Now that he’s back in the “juror hopper,” Dorow told Wilkie she hopes she’ll “have the honor and privilege of being the judge to preside when you do come back.”