Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.