Kapco donates grills for annual Grafton Lions Chicken Roast

GRAFTON — About 30 years ago, former Lion Eugene Werner needed extra space to grill baked potatoes for the annual Grafton Chicken Roast. The late Tom Kacmarcik, Grafton Lions member at that time and founder of KAPCO, made three grills for the Lions, which have been used each year since then.
KAPCO would store them at their plant for their own company get togethers.
Since the company has expanded with seven facilities, they will no longer have a need for the grills. KAPCO decided to give them to the Grafton Lions permanently.
The Grafton Lions will be holding its 32nd annual Chicken Roast again this year. It will be held curbside on Sunday, June 13 with orders being placed online.
The website for ordering chicken dinners is
http://grafton-lions-club.square.site.
Print your receipt and show it when picking your order. Online pricing will be $13. Tickets can also be purchased at Port Washington State Bank, N Seven Coffee, Cornerstone Bank and K Komfort for $14. Chicken dinner includes a half-chicken, baked potato, cole slaw, bread, butter, sour cream and dessert. All orders to be done online with credit card payment. Orders can be placed from now until June 1.
Orders will be picked up by drive-thru at Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 13th Ave.
Donations to help the Lions support their various community causes and projects are also always accepted. These donations can be placed online as well.