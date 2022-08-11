FILE - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney talks at a press conference on July 9, 2020, at the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department, in Fond du Lac, Wis. Adam Jarchow, a former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. (Doug Raflik/The Reporter via AP, File)