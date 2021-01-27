WALES — The Kettle Moraine School Board announced Tuesday the selection of Stephen Plum as the district’s next superintendent.
Plum is currently the director of two charter schools within the district: the High School of Health Sciences and KM Explore Elementary. He has 27 years of experience in education, the last 15 as an educator and administrator with Kettle Moraine. Plum holds several degrees and is expected to complete his doctorate in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2021.
“We are extremely happy to name Steve as the next superintendent of our district,” said KMSD Board President Gary Vose in a statement. “Steve brings a wealth of experience and innovation as an educator and has been an integral part of the Laser family since 2005. We’re excited to begin collaborating with him in the coming months to start the next chapter of KM leadership.”
This announcement concludes a search process which began in June 2020 after Dr. Patricia Deklotz, the current superintendent, gave her notice of retirement to the school board due to medical conditions.
The board engaged community, staff and students via surveys and focus groups over a four-month span, receiving input regarding the expertise, experience, and personal characteristics for Deklotz’s successor. Feedback from all stakeholders was used to inform the search, which garnered 42 applicants from eight states, and shaped a candidate profile.
“I am humbled and incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” said Plum. “Following in Dr. Deklotz's footsteps
is an honor. I look forward to leading our esteemed district and providing the most relevant education for our students, preparing them for a future where anything and everything is possible.”
The process has now begun to fill the two director positions Plum currently occupies. The board expects Plum to transition to the superintendent role this spring. A timeline for the transition and an opportunity for the community to meet Plum will be shared as information becomes available.