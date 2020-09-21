WALES – Kettle Moraine High School has cancelled and forfeited two football games with Waukesha West due to COVID-19.
In a statement on the district website, the district said 37 students were in the Waukesha County COVID-19 quarantine protocol as of Sept. 16, including some within the football program. That led to the program schedule being adjusted for 10 days.
Contactless practices began Monday and will continue through Sunday. “Masks will be required for all members of the football program for all practices and activities, both indoors and outdoors,” the district said.
Kettle Moraine is not the first school in the region to see a sports cancellation spurred by coronavirus. Kewaskum High School last week announced its own cancellation of Friday’s football game due to “an insufficient number of players able to compete” because of COVID-19.
Kettle Moraine had conference games against Waukesha West scheduled for Thursday and Friday, one of which was a junior varsity game, which means the team effectively starts the season with an 0-1 record. The school plans to return to full contact practice Sept. 28 with the goal of competing against Waukesha North Oct. 1 and 2. “This will depend on the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in our school and program,” the district said. “We are hopeful these steps will allow our football program to continue with the season.”
Kettle Moraine Athletic/Activities Director and Associate Principal Ryan Tomczyk said he and the other athletic directors in the Classic 8 Conference have been in contact. “We’re just the first in our conference to make this (major) decision,” he said, also describing the decision as “necessary and difficult.”
Waukesha North Athletic Director Brian Schlei said, as of now, all three of Waukesha School District’s high schools are able to move forward as scheduled. “I can certainly understand, having done contact tracing, just how quickly that can change,” he said, adding that a team may have to cancel an event due simply to proximity and exposure, rather than a high number of COVID-19 positive cases. He said he understands the caution behind cancellation.
Tomczyk emphasized an individual can take all the appropriate precautions and still be affected by COVID-19. “A lot of our challenges have been that we have had an increased number of students that have had to go into quarantine,” he said. “Our goal (is) to mitigate any exposure on our campus so we can have school for academics and athletics.”
Kettle Moraine’s COVID-19 dashboard reports under five COVID-19 positive cases within the high school and 52 students on quarantine. Waukesha County’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 12 active cases within the Kettle Moraine School District, but that counts school-aged children who live within district boundaries even if they’re not enrolled.
The district said its first priority is the safety of students, staff, coaches and community members and to keep school buildings open for student instruction.
Kettle Moraine’s other sports and activities have continued to move forward, Tomczyk said.