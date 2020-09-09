KEWASKUM — As all our area school districts have officially gotten back into the swing of things, it’s no surprise that several are also dealing with confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the student population. The latest school district to deal with an outbreak is Kewaskum, according to a parent update sent to families late last week.
“We have had positive COVID-19 cases in our schools this week and have followed our contact tracing process and notified those students/parents affected and they are now in quarantine,” said District Administrator James Smasal.
He said the district has been following their COVID-19 protocol for positive cases, which is similar to that of other Washington County districts.
When a student tests positive, the district’s first task is to begin contact tracing to identify any peers or staff members who have come into contact with them.
The families of those students are then notified of the need to self-quarantine due to those contact tracing efforts. Follow up emails will be sent to families explaining how long they must switch to virtual learning depending on each unique case.
Smasal previously told the Daily News that teachers had been given instructions on how to sanitize classrooms between classes and custodial staff is sanitizing hallways between passing periods, using different cleaning products than those previously used.
“Teachers really want to be back in the classrooms. They were really looking forward to seeing students and I think sometimes that gets lost in the whole COVID discussion,” Smasal said. “This is a calling for people. This is more than just a job to them. It’s a way of life.” While the district is getting used to learning during the pandemic, Smasal said it will continue to serve students the best it can.
“The challenges are not going to be greater than our mission. Our mission is to help children,” he said.
Parents affected by a positive COVID-19 case should visit https://rb.gy/6gwqhl for guidance from the county’s health department.