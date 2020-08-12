KEWASKUM — The city of Milwaukee is in the midst of a sizable change when it comes to its law enforcement and Kewaskum officials are worried this could yield to a perfect storm during the upcoming Democratic National Convention, scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.
Tonight, the Village Board will consider approving a proclamation that warns residents of a “likely traveler’s risk” throughout the length of the four-day event.
“Seeing in the media some of the confrontation between happenstance motorists/pedestrians and protesters, I believe a warning to avoid the area is common sense,” said
Trustee Dave Spenner. “Sometimes the person, sometimes the protesters end up injured or prosecuted. It’s worth avoiding. If we can help foster safety through avoidance, that’s a good message.”
According to the proclamation, the reasons for the document being brought forward include the demotion of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales just days before the DNC and this leading to an “ambiguity” in department leadership, policing philosophy and event planning.
The proclamation further explains that the political candidates under consideration for nomination have themselves felt “an unprecedented need to refrain from attending their own nomination” and that several police agencies from throughout the state have withdrawn from agreements to help ensure public safety during the DNC.
“City of Milwaukee leaders have not communicated any assertion to ensure open uninhibited pedestrian and vehicle travel or any intent to apply municipal resources to protect travelers from aggressive intimidation by non-peaceful protests,” reads the proclamation.
Spenner said that looking at the facts cited in the proclamation, people should take notice over what Milwaukee’s leaders are doing and discern if there is a consistent message.
“It has been a concern among some trustees, but open meeting laws prevent wide discussion,” Spenner said. “(Tonight) we will see if if my concern resonates with a majority of my colleagues.”
The warning of traveler’s risk would last until Aug. 21 if approved.
The Village Board meets tonight at 6 p.m. Viewers may tune in virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81761162381 with meeting ID 817 6116 2381.