FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, photo is Fred Prehn of Wausau, Wis., who is facing increasing calls to vacate his seat on the Natural Resources Board. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove Prehn, a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago. The justices will hear oral arguments Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Paul A. Smith/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)