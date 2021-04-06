WEST BEND — Randy Koehler, current District 4 alderman, will keep his seat on the West Bend Common Council following Tuesday’s spring election.
Koehler received 278 votes, or 53.15 percent, of the 523 total votes cast in the race. Challenger Michelle Schiefelbein received 241 votes, or 46.08 percent.
Koehler was chosen by the West Bend Common Council in spring of 2020 to fill the vacancy in District 4 following the election of former District 4 Alderman Christophe Jenkins as mayor.
Koehler stated he wanted to run again because he continued to see West Bend raise property taxes “without true justification.” He wants to see the council return to developing a long-term plan to pay off debt and reduce borrowing while keeping taxes flat.
His top priorities for the city are public safety, roads/infrastructure and taxes. He also plans to prioritize economic development, which will grow the city’s tax base.
Koehler believes he will bring experience, openness and collaboration in difficult discussions and decision-making.
Koehler served as District 4 alderman from 2011 to 2015 and May 2020 to now. He has also served on various West Bend boards and committees, and as part of other community organizations.