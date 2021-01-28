Kooyenga: Vote against overriding Evers’ emergency order is a vote to open schools

State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, is passionately clear about one thing; He wants Wisconsin’s public schools to reopen to in-person classes as soon as possible. And he will do anything to make that happen.
Even if that means voting to preserve Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order and statewide mask mandate.
“This is the issue right now,” Kooyenga, who represents the state’s Fifth Senate District, told the Center Square in an interview Wednesday. “This is my number one priority because once you get behind in reading proficiency, once you get behind in math proficiency it is very hard to catch up. So we’re looking at a lost generation.”
Kooyenga was one of two Senate Republicans to vote with Democrats Tuesday against the resolution to override Gov. Evers’ latest emergency order extension. Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, was the other.
Republicans said the vote was necessary to stop the governor from abusing his authority. Democrats in the Senate said the override would end Wisconsin’s mask mandate and literally kill people.
Kooyenga said he voted against the override because he didn’t want to give reluctant public school districts in the state a reason not to reopen. “I don’t want Republicans, or myself, to have any blame in this game, saying ‘We couldn’t open schools because you did X,Y, or Z’,” Kooyenga explained. “Gov. Evers, DPI, Milwaukee Public Schools, Madison public schools own this. They have to own up to the fact that they are not opening their schools for reasons that I cannot understand.”
Kooyenga is from Brookfield, where the schools are open for in-person classes, but his district also includes parts of Wauwatosa and some parts of Milwaukee, where schools are not conducting face-to-face teaching.
He understands that a “vote with Democrats” or a vote “to support Gov. Evers” may not play well with some Republicans.
“I know the risk I’m taking,” Kooyenga said. “But I think it’s worth it to get kids in school.”
Vote on eliminating mask mandate scheduled for today
The Republican-controlled Assembly is scheduled to vote today on a resolution doing away with the mask mandate. The Senate approved the resolution Tuesday. State law gives the Legislature the power to overturn emergency orders without the governor’s signature, making today’s vote final.
The Legislature is also considering other coronavirus- related bills today.
The Assembly was taking up a bill that would require immediately prioritizing the vaccination of everyone over age 60. Currently, only those over age 65 are eligible. Under the bill, the general public would be eligible no later than March 15.
Another proposal up for an Assembly vote would allow pharmacy students and pharmacy technicians to administer the vaccine.
Another broader COVID19 response bill was back in the Senate. It passed an earlier version, which Evers endorsed, that was fairly limited in scope. But the Assembly on Tuesday amended it to include a prohibition on employers mandating vaccines for workers and to give the Legislature control over federal money to fight the pandemic.
The expanded version before the Senate was in jeopardy of being vetoed by Evers.
Contributing: The Associated Press