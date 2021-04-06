TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Incumbent Town Supervisor, Ed Kranick held on to his post and newcomer Joseph Woelfle won a spot on the Town Board as well following voting in Tuesday’s spring election.
Kranick and Woelfle were the top two-vote getters and in the three-person race, beating out Kristin Guadagno for the two available seats on the board.
Kranick received the most votes, according to unofficial results, netting 1,443 votes, or 39.8 percent of the vote. Woelfle got 1,374 votes, 37.9 percent of the vote, Guadagno received 790 votes or about 21.8 percent of the votes.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.