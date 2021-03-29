Kroger Foundation donates $1M to Roundy’s shooting victims’ families, survivors

OCONOMOWOC - Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Monday a $1 million donation from The Kroger Co. Foundation to help the victims, families and survivors of the shooting that took place at the Oconomowoc distribution center March 16.
The National Compassion Fund will administer the fund. One hundred percent of the donations will go directly to survivors and victims.
“The entire Roundy’s family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this tragedy,” said Michael Marx, president of the Roundy’s Division of The Kroger Co., in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our friends in Wisconsin and Illinois, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”
The National Compassion Fund is a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, the nation’s leading resource and advocacy organization for crime victims and those who serve them. The National Center for Victims of Crime is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and a leading authority in compensating victims of mass casualty events.
Police officers and detectives in the Oconomowoc Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are still working on determining a motive for why former Roundy’s employee Fraron Cornelius allegedly shot and killed two of his coworkers late March 16 at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.
The victims are 39-year-old Kevin Schneider of Milwaukee and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth of Germantown. Cornelius was later seen driving in Milwaukee County and after a police pursuit, Cornelius reportedly took his own life.
Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s stores are offering customers ways to donate to the Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center Victims and Survivor’s Fund.
Others looking to donate can text 243725 with the keyword “RoundysStrong” or visit: https://bit.ly/31w35OG.