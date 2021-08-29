Lake Country School Board affirms mask recommended policy in last minute meeting

DELAFIELD — In a 3-2 vote, the Lake Country School Board voted Sunday to continue with a mask recommended rather than mask mandatory policy, with the decision made just days before the school year begins.
The board met last Thursday and discussed the same topic but did not make a definitive decision about plans going forward, so they met again Sunday at 9 a.m. That meeting time was not popular with everyone. During public comment, community member Kyle Leipold said “the optics of a 9 a.m. Sunday board meeting is not very good. A lot of people are in church right now.”
The board considered a mask mandatory and a mask recommended plan before choosing the latter. Lake Country Schools feeds into the Arrowhead High School District.
School Board member Elizabeth Gould said a concern she had with Option B, the mask mandatory plan, was there was no timeline in place. That left ambiguity over when it might end. “I know that whatever we decide, some of you are going to go home angry,” she said, adding that she looked the previous night at COVID-19 mitigation plans for other local districts and found none had mandatory masks.
School Board member Allen Larson said he feels circumstances have changed significantly in the couple months. “CDC best practices are very clear,” he said.
Multiple board members emphasized the situation is one that will continuously evolve and have to be revisited, regardless of the Sunday vote. The situation is expected to be revisited on at least a monthly basis at each school board meeting. “What we are voting on is not for the entire school year,” said board member Brian Brandel.
School Board member Andrea Schrednick alleged she’s been “stalked” by a member of the community and personally intimidated. She criticized the community’s conduct when it comes to handling the conversation over COVID-19.
During public comment, community members spoke in favor and against mandatory masks, though the majority were against.
Magdalena Hilson said she was in strong opposition of masking children, and voiced concern about potential adverse effects masks could have on them when it comes to concentration, headaches, irritability and other issues.
Dr. Himanshu Argawal of the Medical College of Wisconsin said the board should take all data and studies cited into account, but have them verified by an objective third party before making their decision.
Two who spoke cited a recent survey showing the majority of district residents were opposed to mandatory masks, and asked that the board as an elected body make policy choices regarding masks according to that collective willpower.
School Board President Monique Henry told the audience as public comment came to a close that all submitted emails had been read by the board as well.
A motion to approve the mask mandated option failed in a 2-3 vote, with Gould, Henry and Brandel voting against and Schrednick and Larson voting in favor. A motion to approve the mask optional plan was subsequently approved with Schrednick and Larson as the only dissenting votes.
The board also voted to approve mandatory masks for district events and gatherings outside the school day but not including athletics.
“Our main goal out of all of this is the keep the school open,” Brandel said.
The school board will meet again in September.