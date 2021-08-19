OCONOMOWOC — It is seemingly becoming less and less of a rarity to walk outside the house and see a sandhill crane strutting through the yard or a turkey vulture circling overhead.
Even a Cooper’s hawk perched on an electrical wire or a highway sign seems all too common.
But why is that? Are people paying more attention to their surroundings or are the birds becoming more comfortable in people-populated places. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady said it is probably a combination of both.
“I think people are paying more attention and especially with COVID, they were taking trips to local parks or wetland areas and just kind of noticed more,” Brady said. “There’s definitely an awareness factor, but a lot of urban and suburban bird populations are rebounding.”
One of those populations on the rise is that of the Cooper’s hawk, one of the most common urban raptors the state has, Brady said.
He said the Cooper’s hawk population was devastated like many birds with the use of DDT — a synthetic insecticide — in the 20th century.
“Ever since we had some of the regulations put into effect to curb those things in the late ’60s and early ’70s, we’ve seen their numbers kind of building again,” Brady said.
“Cooper’s hawks are probably more abundant than they have been in the last 50 years and those are the ones that sit on people’s deck railings and in bird baths.”
Brady said people are spreading out and encroaching into birds’ environment and that when habitat no longer becomes suitable, they simply leave.
“For many species the habitat becomes too fragmented or doesn’t have the necessary sized woodlot they need or things like that,” he said. “Then they leave and find a habitat that fits their need.
“They’re what we call adaptable and more able to adjust to human encroachment.”
Charles Hagner, the director of Bird City Wisconsin, said the chief reason he thinks people are seeing more birds is the human population growing outward from the metropolitan areas.
One of the ripple effects of the human expansion is more roads, which explains the increase in people seeing turkey vultures in their residential neighborhoods.
Turkey vultures wait until the sun has reached a high enough point in the sky to heat up roads and bodies of water, Hegner said.
“When the sun is high enough, thermals are created which are rising currents of air,” Hegner said. “Turkey vultures fly into these thermals and stretch their wings and ride them like elevators up into the sky.
“As we have built more and more roads, parking lots and subdivisions with hot roofs we’ve created many more spots where thermals can occur. As a result, we’re seeing more birds that are occupying and taking advantage of these thermals to fly up and hunt like turkey vultures do.”
As for sandhill cranes — whose numbers have increased statewide — Brady said they are more “generalists” when it comes to the habitats they frequent and don’t need deep wilderness or undisturbed areas.
“They’ve kind of grown acclimated to people and human activity,” Brady said. “They still need wooded lots or small wetlands here and there. They still need good practices however.”
Some of those good practices include not letting cats outside to roam, using fewer pesticides and chemicals on landscape, Brady said.
“They still need a healthy environment, but they can do so in our own backyards,” he said.