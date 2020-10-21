WAUKESHA – Law enforcement has taken a man into custody after circumstances surrounding his whereabouts placed Waukesha schools on lockout for a time Wednesday.
A caller reported to police Wednesday morning that the man, who is said to be in his 30s, was “suffering from a mental health episode” and wanted police to check in on his well-being.
“We had limited information as to the location of this male, however there was compelling information that the male was in possession of a firearm,” said Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann, in a a statement. “In an overabundance of caution, we contacted the School District of Waukesha and provided them with all the known information we currently had.”
The district placed schools on lockout, which is not the same as a full lockdown.
“We just maintain our normal business within the school and we don’t allow visitors into the buildings,” said Waukesha School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Sebert. “We’re back to regular business (now) with the schools.”
Visitors are already very limited at schools due to coronavirus precautions. Recess and off-campus lunches are not permitted during lockouts.
“Throughout the day we worked with family and friends of the person needing help (and) we allocated a significant amount of resources to locate this male,” Baumann said. “At approximately, 1:45 p.m. we located the male in the City of Waukesha. We were able to safely take him into custody. Our primary focus is getting him the help he needs.”
Baumann said the Washington County Sheriff’s Department has a felony warrant out for the man’s arrest.