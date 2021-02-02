Lawmakers question lack of ID for thousands of Wisconsin indefinitely confined ballots

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin say the numbers from a new report into the November election are troubling.
The Wisconsin Election Commission on Friday released its analysis of the November election. The WEC says 80% of voters who cast an indefinitely confined ballot showed voter identification to a poll worker at some point since 2016. The report also says almost every single absentee ballot in the state was accepted.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said the focus shouldn’t be on the 80% who showed voter ID, it should be on the 20% who did not.
“Depending on the math, 266,000 voters registered themselves as indefinitely confined. That would be over 50,000 voters without an ID voting in Wisconsin,” Brandtjen told The Center Square on Monday. “That means 50,000 voters did not use an ID in a state that was decided by 20,000 votes.”
Brandtjen, who has sat on the Assembly’s committee on elections for years, says the report raises more concerns than it settles.
“The indefinitely confined status was for elderly people without a birth certificate and currently do not drive. All functions of life require an ID from using a hospital to getting a free bag of groceries at the food pantry. Indefinitely confined status, as it stands, undermines our election integrity,” Brandtjen added.
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, is the new chairman of the Assembly’s election committee. He said lawmakers are going to ask questions based on the report’s numbers.
“Speaker Vos has given us permission to utilize the seldom-used powers available to our committee to conduct investigative hearings. Among other things, these powers give the committee power to subpoena records and individuals and have them testify under oath,” Sanfelippo explained. “I fully expect these hearings to begin in the very near future.”
The Election Commission report notes:
* Nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin residents voted in the General Election - representing more than 72% of the state’s voting age population
* Voter registrations climbed by 11.9% from 3,406,952 on July 1 to 3,811,193 on December 1.
* The statewide absentee ballot rejection rate was exceptionally low in November - 0.2% statewide compared to 1.8% in April 2020.
“Thousands of election officials across the state worked countless nights and weekends to deliver a well-administered election despite the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, a battle against election misinformation, and a heightened level of scrutiny which often unfairly villainized them for simply doing their jobs,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said.
Sanfelippo said voters are scrutinizing the Elections Commission because they lost faith in the state’s election managers.
“We entrust local clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission board members and staff to run our elections in a fair and transparent process. These people are knowingly and willingly breaking state law and, whether Democrat or Republican, they are guilty of malfeasance in office and should be removed and held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Sanfelippo said. “If we do not restore confidence in our elections, fearing that the process is rigged, voters will quit voting and quality candidates will stop running.”