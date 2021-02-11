Learning a new role

OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc High School freshman is acting in her first ever play outside of school in the production “The Return of Father Brown,” after only beginning to act in seventh grade.
Abigail Keeton is playing the role of Pepper in the upcoming Morning Star Productions show “The Return of Father Brown.”
Keeton said she got into acting three years ago after her family became interested in the Broadway play “Hamilton.”
“‘Hamilton’ got (my) drive going for theater and for acting especially because I think that it was such a cool thing to not only see, but also listen to even if it’s just the music,” Keeton said. “I thought it was very cool and very exciting and I knew that is what I wanted to do.”
Having her chance to work on the production, Keeton said she has enjoyed having new directors and actors to work with so that she can learn from them.
Part of that learning experience is the improvisation that comes with the show. “The Return of Father Brown” is a murder mystery show in which the audience walks from room to room and witness interactions between characters and can ask the characters question to solve the murder.
Given the theme of the play, Keeton said she has had to learn how to come up with lines for her character on the fly, which is something new for her young career as an actress.
“In my past experiences, there was barely any improv,” Keeton said. “So now, getting to do a show that is a lot of improv and thinking on the spot and developing my character … it will be an amazing learning experience.”
Mary Atwood with Morning Star Productions has been working with Keeton and said Keeton’s talent was on display right away during her audition after reciting her monologue multiple times in different ways. “When I auditioned her, she was very poised and very self-possessed, very confident and very eager,” Atwood said. “She is very bright.”
Atwood said while going through rehearsals with Keeton and the cast, Keeton’s age still comes out when Atwood tries to teach her new things.
“Last week I had to coach her to imagine her in her 20s,” Atwood said. “I asked if she had ever been rebuffed or jilted by a boyfriend and she said no because of course not she is only a freshman.”
Despite that, Atwood said Keeton is a great fit for the role.
“I like working with kids that are open to learning and receptive,” Atwood said. “Some people can accept growth and can improve because they want to improve, she is very much like that.”
Keeton said part of the reason she likes her role so much is because she is very different than the character she plays.
“It’s all very new and I think it’s going to be a great learning opportunity, as well as very fun,” Keeton said.
Looking ahead, Keeton said she is happy to be getting opportunities like this one because it will help her in life moving forward. She said she hasn’t given it a lot of thought about where she wants to go to college, but knows she wants to major in something related to theater.
“I’m very excited and happy to be learning this as only a freshman because it bodes well for the future of my acting career,” Keeton said. “This role has been a new step in the journey I want to go on in life.”
“The Return of Father Brown” is showing at the Inn at Pine Terrace, 351 E. Lisbon Road, from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28 and March 5 through March 7. Tickets and times are available on Morning Star Productions website morningstarproductions.org.