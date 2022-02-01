SAUKVILLE - On a chilly day in late January, public school kindergartners were sitting in a circle on a frozen pond at Riveredge Nature Center, learning the fine art of ice fishing.
Public school students? Yes, Riveredge Outdoor Learning Elementary School (Riveredge Nature School for short) is a public charter school, financed and governed by the state of Wisconsin. The school meets all state requirements. Classes range from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. The school is authorized by the Northern Ozaukee School District. Pre-K students come from the West Bend school district, and are associated with Kettle Moraine YMCA.
The school is part of CESA 6 Cooperative, started with a five-year grant. Much of the original grant money was spent on books, furniture and consulting fees. Parents pay a nominal fee to help cover materials. The goal for the school is to become sustainable after five years, and hopes to expand into sixth grade and beyond.
Now in its fourth year, the school has 13 staff members. Classes meet in two rooms within the center, in a heated coop, and in two yurts, and of course, the great outdoors.
On this crisp winter day, students were learning about aquatics, by ice fishing on the Farm Pond. A second-grade class was preparing food over an open fire. The pre-K students were learning about gravity on the sledding hill. Depending on the lesson plan and weather, students may spend more than 50 percent of their school day outside.
According to the web site, “the school community creates a laboratory for outdoor learning which amplifies the outcomes of public education, serves learners of all abilities and needs, fosters a deep connection to the environment and prepares students for success in school and life.”
“We have over 100 students, and teach a full curriculum. Kids learn by doing, not sitting in a chair,” said Principal Mike Mullen.” Kids love to come to our school,” adding that there is a waiting list.
Mullen explained how the curriculum is integrated into science. “Take a lunar eclipse,” Mullen said. “It starts with astronomy, then math, and then Native American lore is added.” Teaching this way, he said, makes for more questions from the students. “Who knows, some of these students may become naturalists.”
Mullen’s challenge, he said, is to prove the model. “It’s an amazing site to have a school.”
Riveredge Nature Center is located at 4458 County Highway Y in Saukville. For information, go to www.riveredgenaturecenter.org.