Legislation would rename Port Washington Post Office after WWII vet

PORT WASHINGTON — While current generations most likely remember World War II veteran and POW Joseph Demler from his iconic and haunting Life magazine cover, upcoming generations may have something new to remember him by.
U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, announced Wednesday the introduction of bipartisan legislation to rename the Port Washington Post Office after Demler.
“Joe Demler served courageously in the Battle of the Bulge where he was captured and then survived the horrors of a Nazi prisoner of war camp. Throughout his life he truly lived by his motto ‘every day is a bonus’ and proudly shared his story of service through the Honor Flight organization he helped start. Joe is an American hero and I am proud to introduce this bill to rename the Port Washington Post Office where he worked for nearly four decades in his honor,” Johnson said in a statement.
Demler is pictured on the cover of an April 1945 Life magazine shortly after being rescued from a Nazi prison camp.
He is seen swimming in a pair of pajamas far too big for his emaciated frame. His rib cage so visible, his legs and arms nearly void of skin, Demler was dubbed the “human skeleton” after being rescued following three months in German captivity.
In the years following his return, Demler lived a quiet and devout life in Port Washington, undefined by the graphic image. An occasional reporter would call on the anniversary of his capture, hoping for an interview, and Demler would kindly acquiesce.
But mostly, he was simply known for being a humble and faith-filled father and Christian. He was the face of the Port Washington Post Office, where he eventually became assistant postmaster, and an usher at St. John XXIII Parish.
“Joe Demler bravely served our country during World War II, and deserves to have his service and sacrifice to our nation honored,” said Baldwin. “After the war, Joe returned home to Wisconsin, organizing Honor Flights for local veterans and serving his community at the Port Washington Post Office. It is fitting that this building will bear Joe’s name so that his contributions to his community and country will always be remembered.”
The bill introduced by both senators would officially change the name of the post office at 104 E. Main St. to the “Joseph G. Demler Post Office.”
Mayor reacts
Port Washington Mayor Marty Becker said he was pleased to hear that the two senators found equal ground in doing something good for a local hero.
“I’ve known Joe before he passed for a long time. He was a customer of mine at the pharmacy, one of my real good friends lived next door to him, so I’ve known Joe and of Joe for so long. He was a true gentleman. He was just a very nice guy and it’s a great honor for him. For a man who gave so much for his county, to name a post office after him, I think it’s a great idea,” Becker said.
He added that the historical value of the possible name change would benefit the community for years to come.
“I think because of how long he lived in the community and what he accomplished in his life, I think that would be great for the younger generations to learn from history and what he gave the country,” Becker said.