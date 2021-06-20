GERMANTOWN — Sawyer Opahle, 8 years old, is pushing for the last $750 he needs to meet his $5,000 fundraising goal this year for childhood cancer research.
Sawyer hosted an Alex’s Lemonade Stand on June 5, his third-annual fundraiser of the kind through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds research and support services for childhood cancers. That Saturday, he raised more than $1,800 at the stand with the help of his sister Madelynn.
“He’s always been just a really kindhearted kid. He always just wants to help people and do what he can,” said Stacie Opahle, Sawyer and Madelynn’s mother.
Sawyer also takes donations through his online page with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and through donations from the community. His page is at shorturl.at/uNUWZ; those wishing to donate can do so there, and view his progress.
As of Thursday, Sawyer was a little north of $4,200 raised this year; Stacie said Sawyer has funded about 85 hours of research so far this year, and is hoping to reach 100 hours.
Next up for Sawyer is a stand during Germantown soccer tryouts at Friedenfeld Park. Stacie said he was invited to set up at the end of the tryout times, Wednesday at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29 from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Sawyer held his first Alex’s Stand two years ago, when he was 6 years old. He raised $806 that year. Last year during the pandemic, his lemonade stand had to be postponed until August, when he held it on his eighth birthday.
Stacie Opahle said Sawyer decided that as he wasn’t having a big birthday party during COVID-19, he hosted the lemonade stand instead, so instead of people spending on presents, people could give to the fundraiser.
Last year, Sawyer hosted his stand in honor of a local child with cancer. She died a few days later, and moving forward Sawyer is holding the fundraiser in her honor.
“Knowing that she passed away at only 3 years old really made an impact on him, and helped motivate him to continue fundraising so that more research can be done and hopefully someday we can get to the point where no kids die from cancer,” Stacie said.
He made about $3,800 last year, and was recently awarded a plaque by Alex’s Lemonade Stand as one of their top fundraisers for 2020.
Stacie said next, Sawyer was invited to do interviews with Alex’s for presentations given to kindergarten through fifth-grade classes about what kids can do to help in the community for others.
“Every year I’m blown away by his big heart,” Stacie said. “He truly thinks he can make a difference.”