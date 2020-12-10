WAUKESHA — Les Paul is hardly an unacknowledged figure in Waukesha’s history, but how he drove the music and recording industries forward is getting some new perspective at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum.
With grant support from the Les Paul Foundation, the museum was able to add new artifacts focusing on sound innovation and recording innovation. They were added over the summer and a soft opening was held in September, but COVID-19 prevented a large audience from attending. Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum Executive Director Bonnie Byrd said when circumstances allow, there will be a grander opening for the new part of the exhibit.
The additions were made with the help of Crux Creative, a Milwaukee-based creative marketing firm that did the design work, installation and fabrication. Those additions include several pieces that belonged to Paul, which he used from the 1950s onward.
“We want to explore the personality of Les Paul, this kid from Waukesha, Wisconsin, (and how he could) change the world,” Byrd said. “He really was a pioneer in that field in equal regard to his work in the Gibson solid body electric guitar.” The exhibit expansion gives attention to his sound engineering breakthroughs with records, cutting disks and magnetic tape recordings, which accelerated the pace of moving the industry forward.
According to a statement from Crux Creative, the firm designed a large wall mural to provide “the perfect background to highlight original Les Paul’s recording artifacts and an interactive sound mixer.”
A piece Byrd said was particularly notable was an early model Ampex reel-to-reel magnetic tape recorder the size of a cabinet. That technology “opened this entirely new era of how sound was saved, recorded and then consumed,” Byrd said. “Cassette tapes, magnetic tapes were with us through the early years of this century and (they) changed the trajectory of music in the U.S..”
Byrd said the museum looks forward to hosting a future opening for the exhibit.
“The Les Paul Foundation is very pleased with the exhibit at the Waukesha County Museum and the addition makes it all the better,” said Les Paul Foundation Program Director Sue Baker.