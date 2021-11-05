WAUKESHA — Les Paul Middle School Principal Rob Bennett wants to be sure that students and all who enter the school know about the school’s namesake. A banner donated by the Les Paul Foundation will do just that.
The banner offers students a glimpse of Les Paul when he attended what was Waukesha Junior High and Waukesha High School. The original buildings were connected years ago to form the current middle school.
During the time Paul attended the schools, he created his first invention, the flipable harmonica holder, and began to experiment with the concept of creating a solid-body electric guitar. He also built a lathe to record his radio performances.
“We hope that students will be inspired to pursue their ideas and build their dreams when they see what Les Paul did when he was their age and going to their school,” Les Paul Foundation Executive Director Michael Braunstein said in a statement.
The Les Paul Foundation has also provided funding for several projects at the school, including the creation of the Les Paul Garage that is a maker space for students.