Les Paul Middle students build birdhouses for local conservation

WAUKESHA — A local school, business and government have all come together to aid conservation efforts for the eastern bluebird, all while students learn important and fulfilling skills.
At Les Paul Middle School in the Waukesha School District, Adaptive Technical Education teachers Erik Hess and Theresa Maier’s students cut, drilled and assembled more than 40 birdhouses specifically for the eastern bluebird, which will go up in locations run by the Waukesha County Park system.
“The adaptive class is a great class for students with more significant special needs,” Hess said. “A lot of those projects are focused around them designing (and) creating things (that) they can use personally or can go out into the community... In the adaptive class, we can give them more one-on-one attention.”
Hess said the class knew it wanted to do a community-based project and students wanted to build something physical. They settled on birdhouses.
Hess and Maier worked with Julia Robson, a conservation biologist at the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, to determine which species would be most appropriate to create habitats for.
Falcons and bats were also considered, but the specifications of houses for the eastern bluebird matched up well with both the goal of seeing students do as much of the work themselves as possible and local conservation needs.
The eastern bluebird’s population has declined seriously in many areas with loss of habituate and nesting sites, but has begun to increase again over recent decades due to the construction of birdhouses. Students used a miter saw to cut all the boards to the appropriate length and a drill press to make the necessary holes before assembling the houses.
Local businesses helped too. Bliffert Lumber donated the materials for the project, including both the wood and the screws to hold everything together; and students used tools donated by Milwaukee Tool to local districts.
“In general, (it was) a huge community involvement to make it happen,” Hess said.
All in all, students built 42 birdhouses. Each student got to keep one, two will stay at the school, one will go to Bliffert and the rest will all go to Waukesha County parks.
Hess said ultimately, the students benefit from “being able to take pride in (and) get fulfillment out of seeing their stuff” completed.
Bliffert Lumber Store Manager Dave Diermeier said the choice to help was an easy one. “It’s certainly important for local businesses to stay involved with local projects,” he said. “When they’re interested in doing a nice project for the community, how can you not get involved with that?”