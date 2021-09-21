Library hands out ‘The House on Mango Street’ for Waukesha Reads

WAUKESHA – Members of the public on Monday headed out to the Waukesha Public Library to get copies of the current Waukesha Reads book “The House on Mango Street.”
The library held a drivethru book pickup from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s parking lot. Another drive-thru book pickup will take place Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additional books will be handed out on Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waukesha Art Crawl at Almont Gallery, 342 W. Main Street.
According to waukeshareads. org, “The House on Mango Street” is a 1984 novel by Mexican-American author Sandra Cisneros. The novel is structured as a series of vignettes and tells the story of a 12-year-old Chicana girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago.
A series of featured events related to the Waukesha Reads selection will also take place throughout Waukesha during October.
For more information, visit https://waukeshareads.org.