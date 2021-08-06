Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.