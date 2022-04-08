One of the lobbyists for local government in Wisconsin says Tuesday’s election results prove that communities need a way to find more money.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities released a statement after Tuesday’s vote that presses lawmakers to allow cities and towns to raise taxes without having to go to voters.
“Our current system of funding local governments is in need of serious repair,” the League’s Executive Director Jerry Deschane said.
Deschane pointed to eight local referendum questions that sought to raise taxes, mostly for police officers, firefighters, and EMS. Voters approved seven of them.
“Wisconsin is the only state in the country that funds local police and fire/EMS services solely by property taxes. We cannot rely exclusively on property taxes to fund these critical services that enable our society to function,” Deschane said. “We must find a new way for local governments to be properly funded in the state of Wisconsin.”
MacIver Institute President Brett Healy disagrees with Deschane’s assessment.
“Whenever a government official says the ‘system is broken,’ taxpayers need to hold on to their wallets. That is code for the government wants more of your hard-earned money,” Healy told The Center Square.
Healy said spending at the local level in Wisconsin has only increased over the past decade. He said the idea that the only solution is more tax money is laughable.
“Government budgets should be about priorities and needs, not the wish list of every special interest. If a community needs to spend more on EMS or policing, cut back on administrators or ask government employees to pay a little more towards their platinum benefits,” Healy added. “Don’t ask taxpayers to hand over more of their money.”
Deschane isn’t saying just which tax he wants to raise, or who would pay it, or how much he thinks would be enough.
“To those who would say ‘the system works’ because these local governments were able to go to a referendum to raise property taxes, we would point out that is a poor solution. No other state places such an overwhelming majority of the local government and school funding burden onto the property tax,” Deschane said.
“Spending by local governments goes up every single year, it never goes down. In these tough economic times with runaway inflation, families all over the state are having to make tough decisions, putting off unnecessary spending, to make ends meet,” Healy said. “Government should do the same.”