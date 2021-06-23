MILWAUKEE — Jackie McElmurry has been a Milwaukee Bucks fan since she was a little kid. Her relationship with the team grew when she worked all four years of high school as a team attendant rebounding balls and making sure Gatorade and water were properly stocked for the players.
“I have been one that has always believed, in the past few seasons,” McElmurry said. “I’ve shared season tickets with my two best friends. They’re the reason that I’m at every game.” Those friends are Sara and Pete Miller, who are often by McElmurry’s side cheering on the team.
When the Bucks came out on top in overtime against the Brooklyn Nets in game seven of their most recent playoff match up over the weekend, McElmurry felt vindicated. “I’m one who’s always hopeful,” she said. She woke up the next morning wearing one of the green wigs she only breaks out for playoffs and sipped her coffee with it still on.
As the Bucks move on to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee tonight, McElmurry will be breaking out a new green wig — one meant to resemble the hairstyle of Hawks player Trae Young. She feels the greatest challenge, playing the Nets, may be over, but emphasized caution over underestimating the rivals that remain.
“I need people not to think this series is not going to be easy at all,” she said, adding that she does, in fact, believe the Bucks will ultimately go on to win the NBA Championship this year.
At game six of the last series, McElmurry sat next to a local rising basketball star who played in Waukesha County: Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-9 Hamilton High School graduate who recently made waves as the No. 4 college recruit by committing to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where his father coaches rather than Duke, Georgetown or Kentucky.
“I’m a huge Duke fan and he was a Duke prospect,” McElmurry said. “(I told him) even though I like Duke I support your decision.” Her niece was also in the same Hamilton graduating class as Baldwin.
On Facebook, other Freeman readers shared their enthusiasm for the games to come. “Season ticket holders for 20 years we plan on going to all the games,” said Mary Gilson.
Angela Medina pointed out a picture of her cheering on the team made it onto the Bucks website front page, right next to a picture of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Looking ahead, McElmurry said the Bucks’ performance and the playoffs offer Milwaukee a positive spotlight it doesn’t often enjoy.
McElmurry plans to attend the Bucks game against the Hawks tonight in person, arriving a couple hours before the tip off. Staff have come to recognize her at this point.
“It’s kind of nice with the thousands and thousands of fans that they have, that they remember who I am,” she said. “The fact that they do the parties for the fans that can’t make it in I think is amazing... We’re going to take the chicken hawks down.”
How to enjoy the Bucks’ playoff run
MILWAUKEE — Beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at home in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Those planning to attend in person or near the arena should expect massive crowds and challenging parking circumstances, but neither are insurmountable.
Parking about a mile away may be the best method for accessing the Deer District while keeping stress levels down. Restaurants and bars closest to the stadium may be overwhelmed by the crowds, and many still experience staffing shortages, so taking one’s time and dining a little further out from Fiserv Forum may be advisable.
Brady Street, Old World Third, Juneau and Water Street can all be easily walked in a span of about two miles, covering a wide array of options for food and drink. It can be expected every establishment will have television viewing of the game as well, for those preferring to watch that way.
Those seeking the most energetic experience possible can of course dive straight into the Deer District and watch in-person if they have tickets, or on the colossal screens outside the stadium or at the many establishments nearby.
For those remaining at home, TNT will broadcast and livestream the game. ESPN Radio will also broadcast the game live at 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ.
Those seeking to watch the Bucks at home can do so even without cable. A guide can be viewed at https://rb.gy/eaonyp.
For more information, visit https://rb.gy/pjidmj.