WEST BEND — At a field day hosted by Cedar Creek Farmers at a West Bend farm Thursday, farmers from five counties — Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac — came together to learn how they can benefit from the principles of no-till farming. Topics hosted by experts and agricultural professionals included equipment, healthy soils, cover crops and 2021 challenges.
Cedar Creek Farmers — Improving Land for Cleaner Waters is an organization that focuses on implementing, promoting and providing educational outreach of conservation practices, most specifically in the Milwaukee River Watershed. The organization’s intention is to provide education and outreach to area producers about the principles of soil health and water quality improvement.
The principal of no-till farming, according to the National Resource Conservation Service, part of the United States Department of Agriculture, is that the farmer uses a no-till planter to create a narrow furrow just large enough for seed to be placed. By not plowing or disking, cover crop residue remains on the surface, protecting the soil from crusting, erosion, high summer temperatures and moisture loss. Additionally, the soil structure remains intact and improves every year.
No-till farming, as stated on the USDA website, increases the amount of water that infiltrates into the soil, organic matter retention and cycling of nutrients. It can reduce or eliminate soil erosion. Done in conjunction with cover crops, it increases the amount and variety of microbial life in the soil, which makes soils more resilient and full of nutrients.
Thursday’s field day, held at Ramthun’s Hickory View Farm in West Bend, included three station rotations, comprised of discussions by experts on no-till cover crops, healthy soils and modified equipment. The field demonstrations were followed by a farmer-to-farmer panel discussion covering no-till/cover crop challenges hosted by area farmers Ross Bishop, Nathan Casper, Tom Ramthun and Rick Roden.
After the discussion, attendees enjoyed a fresh-off-the grill dinner.